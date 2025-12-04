Sony launches USDSC stablecoin for Soneium blockchain

Sony is expanding its Web3 commitment: together with the Startale Group, the technology conglomerate is launching a new institutional US dollar stablecoin on its in-house Layer-2 blockchain Soneium.

USDSC is issued via the infrastructure platform M0 and is fully backed by dollar reserves. The stablecoin serves as the official settlement and payment asset within the Soneium ecosystem and is complemented by a new rewards system that incentivizes users for their network activity through so-called “STAR Points”.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

USDSC as the core of the Soneium ecosystem

The institutional stablecoin USDSC is tailored to the needs of a global Web3 network. It is designed to provide liquidity for dApps, gaming platforms, digital identities and commerce functions – essential for Sony, which positions Soneium as an infrastructure for creator-economy solutions. Startale, the technology partner behind the blockchain, emphasizes that the company developed USDSC in accordance with regulatory standards, addressing both institutional providers and end users.

Issuance via M0 enables programmable settlement processes, reliable reserve management and audit transparency – key criteria for building trust in new stablecoins. In parallel, the network is introducing STAR Points: an incentive system that rewards users for holding, minting and providing liquidity, thereby encouraging interaction and activity.

Regulatory context in Japan

The introduction of USDSC comes at a time when Japan is actively regulating stablecoins and testing new issuance models. Banks in the country are already working on yen stablecoins, while lawmakers are simultaneously opening the market in a structured way for digital payment instruments. Against this backdrop, Soneium positions itself as a compliant Web3 platform that meets institutional requirements and offers solutions for digital commerce, tokenization and payments.

With USDSC, Sony could establish a stable, cost-efficient and scalable payment system for its growing blockchain ecosystem. However, success will depend on adoption, liquidity and regulatory consistency. Stablecoins must build trust – particularly regarding reserve management, compliance and market transparency. If successful, USDSC could become a key component in positioning Soneium as a high-performance Layer-2 standard for Web3 applications, digital commerce solutions and content platforms.