Donald Trump hosted the largest holders of his TRUMP token for a second memecoin dinner on Sunday. This time, USD 518 was enough for a seat. In May 2025, however, the first dinner still required at least USD 55,000.

TRUMP is a memecoin, a token with no underlying business or cash flow. Its value depends solely on attention and demand. The company Fight Fight Fight LLC markets the token and invites its largest holders to events with the president. The token launched a few days before Trump's second inauguration in January 2025. In May 2025, Trump first invited the top 220 holders to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Eleven months later came a conference with lunch for 297 holders at Mar-a-Lago. The evening at the same golf club was therefore the second dinner and the third event. TRUMP now trades at USD 0.90, about 98.8% below its all-time high of USD 73.43 from January 2025. Its market capitalization stands at USD 253.6 million.

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USD 518 was enough for rank 179

Fight Fight Fight invited the top 185 holders, measured by their average holdings between September 30 and November 16. One holder reached rank 179 with TRUMP worth only USD 518, bought in October and November. According to an analysis by the Washington Post, the first dinner still required at least USD 55,000. However, the USD 518 is not a fixed ticket price. It results from the leaderboard and thus depends on how much the other holders held.

The field shrank as well. The organizers had reported 185 qualified wallets, yet the public leaderboard showed only 130 when the competition closed. Together, these wallets held USD 8.6 million, down from USD 148 million in May 2025.

The program followed a tiered structure by rank. The top 29 were to receive a VIP reception with Trump and a celebrity guest. For the top 120, the organizers planned gift bags with a Trump watch, perfume, a commemorative ticket and a poster. In addition, the top 4, each holding at least 1 million TRUMP, qualified for an 18-karat gold watch. At Sunday's price, this minimum amount equaled about USD 895,000. By contrast, the event website ruled out private meetings with the president, as well as the acceptance of gifts. Moreover, more than 5,000 holders missed out on qualifying because they did not register. The registration deadline, extended by four days, ultimately did not change that.

Trump cites China at the memecoin dinner

The evening itself was smaller than the earlier events. Attendees described the occasion as more subdued, and the organizers did not give an exact attendance figure. Nor did the dinner appear on Trump's public schedule. Still, Trump used his speech to frame his crypto engagement as a question of US economic competitiveness.

"I'm doing it for the United States ... If we don't do it, China's going to do it." - Donald Trump, US President

One prominent name was missing. According to the Wall Street Journal, Justin Sun, the largest holder at the first dinner, did not attend. In April 2026, Sun had sued World Liberty Financial over frozen WLFI tokens. World Liberty calls the allegations "entirely meritless" and operates independently of the memecoin. At the top of the leaderboard, meanwhile, stood FastX, a Singapore-linked trading platform. The company announced it would appear "as an independent holder." It also planned to bring ten questions that the community had chosen by vote. FastX denies any connection to Trump or the TRUMP project.

The organizers had also announced Floyd Mayweather, Kevin O'Leary, Tristan Thompson and the mentalist Lior Suchard as guests. The website promoted the event as the "Most Exclusive Dinner in the World." According to the Washington Post, Trump himself has not posted about the dinner or memecoin on social media this year.

How the leaderboard can be gamed

Morten Christensen, founder of Airdrop Alert, attended both earlier events. His method shows how holders can game the leaderboard. He bought 75,000 TRUMP at an average of USD 1.70. At the same time, he opened a short position of about the same size via perpetual futures on Hyperliquid. As a result, the holding counted for the leaderboard, while price gains and losses largely canceled each other out. By his own account, he ended up with a profit of about USD 6, thanks to funding payments. At the first two events, the same method had cost him about USD 1,200 and USD 500, respectively. This way, he also secured a seat for his sister.

According to Kaiko data cited by Bloomberg, trading volume fell by about 35% in the two weeks after the announcement. Over the same period, the price dropped 9%. After each of the first two events, volume had risen four- to eightfold. Over the past 24 hours, TRUMP gained 0.5% on trading volume of USD 331.1 million. Yet over 30 days, the decline amounts to 46.4%, and over one year to 85.8%. The fully diluted valuation of USD 899.9 million is comparatively high. This is because only about 282 million of roughly 1 billion tokens are in circulation. The mechanism keeps running. On the day of the dinner, the scoring window opened for a Super Bowl LXI package in Los Angeles. That package goes to the top 18.

USD 636 million in fees remain at the core of the criticism

According to financial disclosures, Trump collected at least USD 636 million in transaction and licensing fees in 2025. Nearly one million buyers lost a combined USD 3.81 billion through the end of June, according to Nansen data. Notably, the buyers' losses are about six times the fees. Reuters further tracks five major Trump family projects whose outside investors lost more than USD 5 billion. At the same time, the family earned at least USD 2.3 billion from four crypto ventures through April.

In October 2026, eight senators led by Adam Schiff called on the White House to release the guest list. The event "appears to be a pay-to-play scheme," says the letter, which Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal signed as well. In addition, the senators argued that the dinner and the scoring mechanism were carefully designed to drive investment in TRUMP. The White House, however, does not see this as a government matter. Spokesman Davis Ingle said Trump's attendance at a privately organized event does not make it a White House event. Nor does that make it a government function. He referred questions about conflicts of interest to Fight Fight Fight.

Two days before the dinner, the New York Times reported on a fraud inquiry at the CFTC. Career staff there had opened the investigation into TRUMP shortly after its launch. Concerns about insider trading were at issue. Staff eventually dropped the probe because the commission under then-acting chair Caroline Pham would not have approved subpoenas. Whether any wrongdoing occurred remained unresolved.

Overall, Trump's wealth has grown by almost USD 3 billion since 2025. More than USD 1 billion of that came from the family's crypto businesses. Democrats won both chambers of Congress in the November 2026 midterm elections. They have already announced investigations into Trump's crypto dealings.