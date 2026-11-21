Crypto in e-banking wins LUKB two awards

In addition: Luzerner Kantonalbank (LUKB) has received two awards for its crypto offering from media and research provider The Digital Banker. Beforehand, a jury of representatives from consulting firms such as KPMG and Deloitte assessed over 100 initiatives from 75 institutions. It recognized trading in e-banking and the app, as well as the bank’s own custody. Customers trade nine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum around the clock, with purchases possible from CHF 50. Settlement runs through the existing account and securities account. For safekeeping, the bank splits the digital key to the coins into several parts. As a result, no single location holds the complete key. Moreover, LUKB does not lend out client holdings, which remain client property even if the bank goes bankrupt. Meanwhile, loans using Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral now complement the offering. However, the bank may demand additional collateral if prices fall.