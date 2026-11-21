What has been happening this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? Current events and background reports in our weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
Bitcoin’s price keeps falling as investors retreat from risky assets. First, AI stocks such as Nvidia gave up their gains on the stock markets. In addition, US inflation rose 0.4% in October, so bets on a central bank rate hike in December are mounting. At the same time, exchanges forcibly closed leveraged crypto positions worth more than USD 2 billion within 24 hours. The trend is clearly visible at IBIT, BlackRock’s Bitcoin fund. The fund holds actual Bitcoin, so an outflow means investors are redeeming shares. This week, they withdrew around USD 541 million in a single day, the most since its launch in 2024. In November, all US Bitcoin ETFs have so far seen outflows of USD 3.47 billion, including around USD 2.94 billion from IBIT. The bear market therefore clearly continues, pushing Bitcoin close to its lows below USD 60,000.
Investors pulled USD 541 million from BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, the largest IBIT outflow on a single day since the fund’s January 2024 launch.
World Bank seeks a faster route for development funds
With US bank Citi and stablecoin issuer Circle, the World Bank is testing a digital dollar for development funds. The aim is faster and cheaper delivery. So far, the money flows through chains of partner banks that pass on cross-border payments. USDC, a Circle token pegged to the US dollar, is to complement them. Citi connects the model to the banking system, while Circle issues the token and settles payments. Instead of pitting the stablecoin against the banks, the World Bank therefore brings a major bank into the model. However, only borrowing countries that permit digital assets may take part. The World Bank has not disclosed which countries qualify. Moreover, amounts, a timeline and a cost calculation are missing, since the organization quantifies no savings. As a result, the advantage over today’s route remains impossible to judge. Later, the World Bank also plans to consider adding further banks.
The World Bank is exploring with Citi and Circle whether the stablecoin USDC can disburse development funds faster than correspondent banks.
Movie2K defendant would stay a billionaire despite settlement
In the Movie2K trial, the presiding judge at the Leipzig Regional Court has offered to discontinue the case against the main defendant. The former streaming site allegedly distributed almost 900,000 films without a license until 2013. Because the copyright cases are time-barred, the trial now concerns money laundering. The defendant would hand 40,000 Bitcoin to the state, plus EUR 38 million for potential victims. In addition, he would waive proceeds of around EUR 2.64 billion that Saxony raised in 2024 from almost 50,000 already surrendered Bitcoin. Prosecutors attribute around 56,000 Bitcoin to him, so he would keep around 16,000 worth over USD 1 billion. However, the prosecution has not substantiated this holding. The judge considers proof difficult. The accounts could mix legally and illegally acquired Bitcoin. Both the defense and the Prosecutor General’s office are still reviewing the offer, and the trial resumes in early December.
In the Movie2K trial, the Leipzig judge offers the defendant an end to the proceedings if he hands over 40,000 Bitcoin and EUR 38 million.
Cardano is technically complete, but usage stays small
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said in a livestream that his work on the blockchain is done. He meant the technical build-out by his firm Input Output. He named as complete the base protocol, self-executing programs and self-governance in which holders of the ADA cryptocurrency vote directly. By contrast, he acknowledged weaknesses in adoption and marketing. However, he holds mainly the Cardano Foundation and the firm Emurgo responsible. After ten years, decentralized finance applications on Cardano hold only around USD 46 million, about 0.06% of the overall market. Moreover, daily active addresses fell 41% in mid-October. Part of the decline, however, stems from the price, as ADA lost around 70% of its value within twelve months. In any case, the community decides on the shared treasury and the protocol. Yet in May, the foundation itself missed the required two-thirds majority with a funding request.
Charles Hoskinson considers his work on Cardano done, while after ten years the network holds around USD 46 million in DeFi.
Crypto in e-banking wins LUKB two awards
In addition: Luzerner Kantonalbank (LUKB) has received two awards for its crypto offering from media and research provider The Digital Banker. Beforehand, a jury of representatives from consulting firms such as KPMG and Deloitte assessed over 100 initiatives from 75 institutions. It recognized trading in e-banking and the app, as well as the bank’s own custody. Customers trade nine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum around the clock, with purchases possible from CHF 50. Settlement runs through the existing account and securities account. For safekeeping, the bank splits the digital key to the coins into several parts. As a result, no single location holds the complete key. Moreover, LUKB does not lend out client holdings, which remain client property even if the bank goes bankrupt. Meanwhile, loans using Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral now complement the offering. However, the bank may demand additional collateral if prices fall.
Luzerner Kantonalbank receives two Digital Assets Awards 2026 for its crypto trading solution in e-banking and its self-operated custody.