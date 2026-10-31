Weekly review: Binance hack shakes the industry

Crypto exchange Binance suffered the largest hack in crypto history this week. Crypto assets flowed out across ten blockchains in about 20 minutes, and Binance estimates the damage at USD 6.3 billion. That is more than four times the previous record at the exchange Bybit. In addition, the sum far exceeds everything attackers stole in the whole of 2025. Several analytics firms see North Korea as the perpetrator. Around USD 3 billion has since been frozen, mainly because the stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle can block individual addresses. However, the attacker still holds around USD 3.3 billion that no issuer can block. Binance nevertheless intends to cover all losses and has set aside USD 6.34 billion from company funds for this purpose. For now, withdrawals remain suspended. Binance aims to resume them gradually from Sunday, although it calls this a target rather than a commitment. In addition, Binance will publish proof on Monday that its reserves cover customer balances. As a result, crypto is once again making mainstream headlines because of a scandal. Binance also carries a burden from its past. In 2023, it pleaded guilty in the US to anti-money laundering violations and paid a USD 4.3 billion fine. Accordingly, the market reacted nervously: the Binance token BNB lost around 8%, and crypto stocks such as Coinbase also fell. However, whether customers actually withdraw their trust from the exchange will only become clear once withdrawals resume. Binance currently reports around USD 134 billion in customer funds.