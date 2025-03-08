Weekly review calendar week 10 – 2025

During the election campaign, Trump promised the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Specifically, the proposal refers to the conversion of the seized Bitcoin held by the U.S. Department of Justice. Through various confiscations, the authorities have accumulated around 18 billion USD in Bitcoin over the past decade. The Department of Justice has sold these in smaller tranches. However, through an Executive Order signed on Friday, these Bitcoins and other digital assets can no longer be sold. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will create an office within the next 30 days to manage and oversee deposit accounts, which will be known as the “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” and will be capitalized with all the Bitcoin held by the Treasury. Furthermore, the Treasury Secretary and the Secretary of Commerce will develop strategies to acquire additional government-owned Bitcoin, provided these strategies are budget-neutral and do not incur additional costs to taxpayers. A likely approach would focus on mining new Bitcoin. The international implications of this move are monumental.