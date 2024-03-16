Weekly review calendar week 11 – 2024

More indicators break all-time highs

It was not only the price that recorded an all-time high this week. Market liquidity, interest in cryptocurrencies, volume and volatility are also returning. This trend is global. On the one hand, Bitcoin ETFs in the US are exceeding all expectations, while on the other, cryptocurrencies in countries with strict capital restrictions such as Korea are once again trading at premiums of over 6%. Memecoins are currently particularly popular; cryptocurrencies with no utility that are traded purely for speculation. Last week, memecoins worth USD 80 billion changed hands.