Weekly review calendar week 12 – 2025

International trade with stablecoins

Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, Western countries have imposed countless sanctions on Russia, including restrictions on the SWIFT banking network, making it more difficult for Russian banks and companies to carry out international financial transactions. The country is now increasingly using digital assets like Tether (USDT) to handle international payments in the oil trade. Russian traders are increasingly turning to stablecoins, especially in the lucrative oil trade. According to insiders, payments are made through wallets, often with intermediary financial hubs like Dubai. From there, the amounts are either converted into fiat currencies or transferred into alternative assets. The advantage: cryptocurrencies are faster, cheaper, and harder to trace than traditional bank transfers.