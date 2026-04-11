Weekly review calendar week 15 – 2026

Washington’s crypto legislation stalls in a Senate committee

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged the Senate in a guest op-ed in the Wall Street Journal to pass the CLARITY Act before the summer. The House of Representatives already approved the bill in July 2025 by a vote of 294 to 134. It proposes a three-tier classification system for digital assets and divides oversight between the SEC and the CFTC. The main point of contention in the Senate remains whether crypto firms should be allowed to offer interest on stablecoins. Major banks such as JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of deposit losses totaling USD 6.6 trillion. A White House analysis refuted this, estimating the actual impact at just USD 2.1 billion. The Senate Banking Committee markup in late April is considered the decisive deadline – the clock is ticking as the midterms draw closer.