Weekly review calendar week 2 – 2025

Under the name “For a financially strong, sovereign and responsible Switzerland (Bitcoin Initiative)”, a private committee wants to oblige the Swiss National Bank to invest in Bitcoin. Behind the initiative is a group led by Yves Bennaïm, an internet pioneer and Bitcoin specialist from French-speaking Switzerland. After the signature list submitted on December 5, 2024 has been checked and the text of the initiative has been finalized, the collection period will run from this week until the end of June 2026. Specifically, the proposal would amend the extract of the Federal Constitution that requires the Swiss National Bank to hold a currency reserve in gold. In addition, the SNB will have to hold part of the reserves in Bitcoin.