Weekly review calendar week 21 – 2024

Master’s program on Bitcoin

The topic of blockchain has been part of the Swiss education system for several years now. The University of Basel offers a more technical introductory course at Bachelor’s level, the “CAS Blockchain” at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts highlights the economic aspects and, from 2021, computer science apprentices were able to choose a blockchain focus for the first time. The new course at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (HWZ), which focuses exclusively on Bitcoin, is designed to enable participants to prepare for one of the most important technological developments of our time at an early stage. The course will be led by crypto expert and CVJ.CH co-founder Rino Borini.