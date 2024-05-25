Close Menu
    CVJ Wochenrückblick

    Weekly review calendar week 21 – 2024

    By on News, News

    What happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events as well as appealing background reports in a concise and compact weekly review.

    Selected articles of the week:

    Since last November, BlackRock, Fidelity and the other Bitcoin ETF providers have been in the race for a fund on the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ether (ETH). However, a lack of communication from the SEC led the market to doubt approval. A week ago, the expected probability was 10%. A sudden 180-degree turnaround due to political pressure changed this abruptly. Within two days, the regulator requested updates to the applications and took the first step towards approving the products. Soon there will be two digital assets on Wall Street.

    A historic day

    This week, the crypto community once again celebrated “Bitcoin Pizza Day”. This celebrates the unique moment when the theoretical concept of Bitcoin (BTC) became a practical means of payment. In exchange for two pizzas, a member of the Bitcointalk forum paid 10,000 Bitcoin – around USD 680 million today. The first Bitcoin payment for a physical good was made. The software developer Laszlo Hanyecz thus demonstrated that Bitcoin is more than a purely theoretical concept.

    Master’s program on Bitcoin

    The topic of blockchain has been part of the Swiss education system for several years now. The University of Basel offers a more technical introductory course at Bachelor’s level, the “CAS Blockchain” at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts highlights the economic aspects and, from 2021, computer science apprentices were able to choose a blockchain focus for the first time. The new course at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (HWZ), which focuses exclusively on Bitcoin, is designed to enable participants to prepare for one of the most important technological developments of our time at an early stage. The course will be led by crypto expert and CVJ.CH co-founder Rino Borini.

    Edward Snowden virtually in Switzerland

    Edward Snowden is a former NSA employee who passed on secret information about global surveillance programs, revealing extensive government espionage activities. He faces up to 30 years in prison in the USA for this, which is why he has been living in exile in Russia for a decade. For years, the whistleblower has also spoken out in favor of the benefits of Bitcoin. At an upcoming crypto conference in Switzerland, he will answer questions about this via video call.

    SDX reaches milestone

    In addition: Since September 2021, the Swiss stock exchange SIX has been operating a fully regulated platform for the issuance and trading of digital assets. SDX members include leading Swiss banks such as UBS, ZKB, Raiffeisen Switzerland, some cantonal banks and more. However, international institutions such as the World Bank are also conducting their experiments with digital assets on the platform. With another digital bond issue last week, the platform cracked CHF 1 billion in assets for the first time.

    Would you like to receive our weekly review conveniently in your inbox on Saturdays?

    Subscribe CVJ.CH Newsletter

     
    Email address:


    Share.

    About the author

    The CVJ editorial staff consists of a team of Blockchain experts and informs daily and independently about the most exciting news.

    Related Articles

    dobalance