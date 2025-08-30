Weekly review calendar week 35 – 2025

Tokenization: a threat to traditional brokers

Trading in tokenized stocks – digital representations of traditional securities – is on the rise, particularly on crypto exchanges like Kraken and Coinbase. This creates new competitive pressure for traditional exchanges. The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) is now calling for stricter regulation. According to the WFE, tokenized securities should be subject to the same regulatory requirements as traditional stocks. The European ESMA and national authorities are now under pressure. Traditional exchange operators appear to have recognized the disruptive potential of tokenization. However, regulatory crackdowns are unlikely to halt the trend. Instead, agile platforms like Robinhood that can quickly adapt to new market structures are likely to benefit.