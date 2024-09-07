Weekly review calendar week 36 – 2024

Tron: a Solana killer?

Since its launch in 2015, Ethereum has been the first network to allow the use of smart contracts. These are self-executing contracts whose terms are written directly into the code. This enables decentralized, trustworthy transactions and the development of applications without intermediaries. However, high transaction costs have driven many users to faster and cheaper alternatives such as Solana. This is reflected in the network’s strong user numbers. Over the past few weeks, Tron, one of the older smart contract blockchains, has emerged as another competitor.