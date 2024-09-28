Weekly review calendar week 39 – 2024

Options on Bitcoin ETFs

Options are financial derivatives that give investors the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call option) or sell (put option) an underlying asset at a predetermined price before or on a specific expiration date. In the traditional financial world, options are often used for risk hedging, speculation or to leverage investment positions. Soon, these options may be traded on spot Bitcoin ETFs. After the SEC’s approval, the only thing missing now is the green light from the Options Clearing Corp. and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).