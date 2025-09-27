Weekly review calendar week 39 – 2025

United Kingdom moves closer to the United States

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is internationally regarded as being rather restrictive towards digital assets. But the policy shift in the US seems to be having an impact. This week, the authority announced that it would suspend certain rules for crypto firms that had previously applied to traditional financial institutions. In addition, the FCA plans to develop a new framework together with US authorities such as the SEC. The rules are scheduled to come into effect in 2026, following a public consultation. In the past, many companies had avoided the UK due to regulatory uncertainty. With a clearer yet more flexible framework, London could strengthen its role as a global hub for digital assets and regain ground in the competition with Dubai, Singapore, and the US.