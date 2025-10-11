Weekly review calendar week 41 – 2025

What happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events as well as appealing background reports in a concise and compact weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
From all-time high to flash crash. After record inflows into digital asset ETFs, Trump’s new China tariffs triggered the sharpest sell-off in months. Massive liquidations and a sudden surge in volatility led to a “Black Friday” in the crypto market, underscoring the persistent interconnection between digital and traditional financial markets.
24/7 is the new normal: CME group embraces the blockchain logic
Around-the-clock trading has always been a reality in crypto — now the world’s largest derivatives exchange is catching up. With its plan to introduce continuous trading for crypto derivatives, the CME Group is responding to rising institutional demand and the growing pace of digital markets. The direction is clear: in a few years, most assets will likely be tokenized, tradable around the clock, and represented on the blockchain.
CME Group expands its crypto offering with 24/7 derivatives trading – a milestone for institutional investors.
From price gains to yield: Grayscale expands crypto ETPs with staking
With the launch of the first spot crypto ETPs featuring integrated staking, Grayscale is opening a new chapter in the US market. For the first time, investors gain regulated access to yields from proof-of-stake networks without the need to hold or stake their own coins. The combination of direct price exposure and ongoing returns turns crypto ETPs into a fully fledged income instrument and marks another step in the convergence of digital assets and traditional capital markets.
Grayscale launches first spot crypto ETPs with staking for Ethereum and Solana – a milestone for regulated crypto investments.
Wall street giant ICE bets on blockchain-based prediction markets
The parent company of the New York Stock Exchange is planning a multibillion-dollar move into the crypto market. With an investment of up to two billion US dollars in the prediction platform Polymarket, the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) positions itself at the crossroads of financial data, tokenization, and market analytics. If completed, the deal would mark a milestone in the institutional establishment of blockchain-based prediction markets.
ICE invests up to USD 2 billion in Polymarket – major step for prediction markets with institutional backing.
Tokenized deposits: Banks are building the future of money
In addition: The tokenization wave is reaching the core of the global financial system. BNY Mellon, the oldest bank in the United States, is testing blockchain-based deposits for payment settlement. The initiative reflects the rapid transformation of global payments and the growing competition from stablecoins and digital banking solutions. If successful, it could pave the way toward a global real-time payment system in which traditional bank deposits are directly represented on the blockchain.
BNY Mellon tests tokenized deposits to make blockchain payments more efficient, faster, and more transparent.