Weekly review calendar week 45 – 2025

Michael Saylor’s strategy marked a turning point for institutional Bitcoin adoption five years ago. As the first publicly listed company to do so, his business intelligence firm focused entirely on building a Bitcoin treasury. Since then, its market capitalization has multiplied twentyfold and now stands at around 70 billion US dollars. Saylor strategically used the capital markets to expand the Bitcoin position – initially through share issuances, later via convertible bonds and preferred stock. The goal was clear: to steadily convert balance sheet reserves into Bitcoin. Increasingly, other companies are looking to follow suit. Now, Zurich-based Future Holdings AG has launched Switzerland’s first Bitcoin treasury project. The company raised 28 million Swiss francs in a funding round to advance the model in Europe. Among its co-founders are several well-known Bitcoin figures.