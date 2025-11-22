Weekly review calendar week 47 – 2025

After the billion-dollar liquidation cascades of recent weeks, the Bitcoin price still shows no signs of stabilizing. The 100,000 USD level broke without notable resistance. Shortly thereafter, the price slipped below 90,000 USD. The 27 percent drop since the all-time high pushes the market back to levels seen shortly after Trump’s election victory. The US spot Bitcoin ETFs also failed to provide support. Since the downturn began on October 29, more than five billion USD have flowed out, noticeably increasing selling pressure. Sentiment remains fragile. Falling equity markets and growing fears of a potential AI bubble are weighing on risk appetite. Net inflows since inception of the products fell from 62.7 billion USD to 57.3 billion USD, corresponding to a decline of around eight percent. The development is reminiscent of the correction in February, when eleven percent of assets under management were withdrawn. At that time, Bitcoin plunged 31 percent before a recovery set in.