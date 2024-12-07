Close Menu
    Weekly review calendar week 49 – 2024

    What happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events, along with engaging background reports, concisely summarized in the weekly review.

    The time has come. After breaking out of a seven-month consolidation phase, Bitcoin cracked the magical USD 100,000 mark. What some see as purely the result of “Trump trades” has a solid fundamental basis. On the one hand, Bitcoin is increasingly finding its way into the portfolios of traditional asset managers thanks to the ETFs approved in January. Exchange-traded companies such as MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital and Tesla are also holding the “digital gold” on their balance sheets. On the other hand, the industry expects a turning point in the regulation of digital assets under the Trump administration. Combined with an easing of monetary policy around the world, this is a potent mix that could further boost the crypto markets.

    A new number 3: XRP

    XRP is a cryptocurrency developed by Ripple Labs to enable fast and low-cost cross-border payments. Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, it is maintained on the XRP Ledger, its own blockchain. According to Ripple Labs, use cases include providing liquidity to financial institutions and streamlining global money transfers. This promise, along with the fallacy of a “cheap price” of a few dollars, has been enticing investors since 2013 despite the lack of fundamental activity.

    First signs of an NFT renaissance

    Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital assets that represent ownership of virtual items via blockchain technology. Similar to traditional cryptocurrencies, NFTs experienced a significant boom in the last market cycle. This was followed by a brutal bear market that caused the leading collections to plummet by over 90%. However, NFTs are not dead. During the downturn, projects have been working on technological advances, developing new use cases, and maturing their ecosystems. This work is beginning to bear fruit.

    The future of Ethereum

    Ethereum is the first decentralized blockchain platform that enabled the creation of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). The network is the basis for the native cryptocurrency Ether (ETH) and supports a wide range of use cases, from financial services to NFTs. During the past boom phase, however, Ethereum had to contend with enormous transaction fees. As a result, many users switched to competing networks such as Solana. Thanks to so-called layer-2 solutions, Ethereum could win these users back.

    Restructuring of a Swiss crypto unicorn

    In addition: With over 10 billion USD in assets under management (AuM), the Swiss “unicorn” 21Shares is one of the largest crypto product providers in Europe. The parent company 21.co is now reorganizing itself in preparation for the next phase of growth in the digital assets sector. The separation of 21Shares and 21.co Technologies will enable both companies to focus on their respective strengths and pursue their specific business objectives more efficiently.

