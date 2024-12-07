Weekly review calendar week 49 – 2024

The time has come. After breaking out of a seven-month consolidation phase, Bitcoin cracked the magical USD 100,000 mark. What some see as purely the result of “Trump trades” has a solid fundamental basis. On the one hand, Bitcoin is increasingly finding its way into the portfolios of traditional asset managers thanks to the ETFs approved in January. Exchange-traded companies such as MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital and Tesla are also holding the “digital gold” on their balance sheets. On the other hand, the industry expects a turning point in the regulation of digital assets under the Trump administration. Combined with an easing of monetary policy around the world, this is a potent mix that could further boost the crypto markets.