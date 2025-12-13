Weekly review calendar week 50 – 2025

ARK Invest lowers bitcoin price target to 700,000 dollars

In addition: Investment firm ARK Invest lowered its bitcoin price target for 2030 from 1.5 million to 700,000 to 750,000 USD. CEO Cathie Wood simultaneously argues that institutional adoption is breaking the historical four-year cycle. Since January 2024, over 100 billion USD has flowed into US spot bitcoin ETFs. Volatility has declined significantly, while the maximum correction since the October all-time high was only 26 percent instead of the historical 70 to 80 percent following halvings. Wood expects institutional asset managers to allocate approximately 6.5 percent of their 200 trillion USD in assets under management to bitcoin by 2030. Over 70 publicly traded companies already hold bitcoin on their balance sheets.