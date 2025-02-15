Weekly review calendar week 7 – 2025

Since Trump took office, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has undergone significant restructuring. Instead of confronting new crypto services with lawsuits, the agency is now expected to be more open to innovation. Consequently, dozens of applications for altcoin funds have landed on the SEC’s desk. The most anticipated are ETFs for the cryptocurrencies Solana and XRP. Until recently, however, the agency did not acknowledge any of these applications. Just six weeks ago, the SEC, led by Democrat Gary Gensler, instructed the issuing exchanges to withdraw their Solana applications. This has now changed. The agency started the clock this week for ETFs on Solana, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. These new funds could hit the market as early as the end of March and no later than October.