Weekly review calendar week 9 – 2024

Just a few months ago, Bitcoin was trading below $30,000. Although some recovery occurred following the FTX debacle, explosive price growth only began with BlackRock’s entry into the race for the first spot Bitcoin ETF. And the products did not disappoint. Within seven weeks, the fund from the world’s largest asset manager broke through $10 billion in assets under management (AuM). Competitors also gathered substantial sums. The enormous rush to Bitcoin ETFs had a direct impact on the price. Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin has gained an additional +46%. The all-time high of $69,000 is now within reach.