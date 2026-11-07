Weekly review: US elections remove tailwind for the crypto industry

Analysts reconstruct the Binance hack

Analytics firms have largely reconstructed the theft of around USD 6.3 billion from crypto exchange Binance in late October. According to them, preparations began at least 36 hours earlier, when a new wallet received small amounts via obfuscation service Tornado Cash. The attackers also tested their code repeatedly, most recently around four hours beforehand. Most of the loot then left the exchange’s online wallets in around 20 minutes. Normally, an exchange’s signing system checks every withdrawal before approval. However, analytics firm TRM Labs concludes from ordinary transfers on nine blockchains that this system itself signed for the attackers. Stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle, which can freeze individual addresses, intervened only around an hour after the attack began. By then, around USD 786 million had moved into the non-freezable cryptocurrencies Ether and TRX. Nevertheless, how the attackers got in remains unclear, as the announced root-cause report is still outstanding.