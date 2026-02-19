CME Group launches 24/7 trading for crypto futures

CME Group will open its crypto futures trading around the clock starting May 29, 2026. For the first time, institutional investors can trade Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives seven days a week. All trading runs on the regulated CME Globex platform. Futures on Cardano, Chainlink, and Stellar are also part of the offering.

This move follows a record year. In 2025, crypto derivatives on CME reached a notional volume of $3 trillion. So far in 2026, the average daily trading volume stands at 407,200 contracts, a 46 percent increase year-over-year. Institutional demand for regulated hedging instruments is growing faster than expected.

Why the crypto market needs round-the-clock access

Digital assets already trade around the clock on spot exchanges. Regulated derivatives markets, by contrast, operate on traditional trading hours with overnight and weekend breaks. This creates a structural gap for institutional investors. Weekend price movements remain impossible to hedge in real time. As a result, hedging strategies only take effect with a delay.

CME is now closing this gap deliberately. The new 24/7 mode runs continuously with at least two hours of weekly maintenance on weekends. Trades executed between Friday evening and Sunday evening receive the next business day as the official trade date. Clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting also occur on the next business day.

A fund manager can hedge their Bitcoin position on Saturday morning without waiting until Monday. Trading activity in cryptocurrencies frequently peaks outside US business hours. CME is therefore addressing precisely those windows where regulated alternatives were previously unavailable.

Record volumes drive the expansion

The numbers support the strategic decision. This year, the average futures volume on CME stands at 403,900 contracts per day. That represents a 47 percent increase over the prior year. At the same time, average daily open interest is 335,400 contracts, a 7 percent gain. Market-wide open interest in Bitcoin derivatives sits at roughly $44 billion.

"Client demand for risk management in the digital asset market is at an all-time high, driving a record volume of $3 trillion across our crypto futures and options in 2025." - Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products, CME Group

In parallel, the breadth of the offering is expanding. Just in February 2026, CME expanded its product range with futures on Cardano, Chainlink, and Stellar. Beyond the established Bitcoin and Ethereum contracts, the exchange now increasingly covers mid-cap crypto assets as well. For institutional players looking to hedge diversified portfolios, this is a relevant factor.

CME's path from Bitcoin futures to a full product suite

CME Group entered the crypto market in 2017 with the launch of Bitcoin futures. At the time, the decision was controversial. Many traditional market participants viewed cryptocurrencies as a speculative niche product. Yet institutional investors lacked regulated access to the asset class.

Ethereum futures followed in 2021. CME positioned itself as the preferred platform for hedge funds, asset managers, and pension funds. These firms wanted to build or hedge crypto exposure in a regulated environment. Compared to unregulated crypto exchanges, CME offered a central counterparty, standardized contracts, and regulatory compliance.

Still, the jump to 24/7 trading marks a departure from the structure of traditional asset classes. Equities, bonds, and commodities pause overnight and on weekends. Crypto derivatives now follow their own logic. Rather than forcing crypto trading into existing trading hours, CME is adapting to the rhythm of the underlying market.