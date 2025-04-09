The leading Swiss crypto ETP provider 21Shares is launching a Dogecoin ETP (DOGE) at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The product was developed as part of an exclusive partnership with the House of Doge, the corporate branch of the Dogecoin Foundation.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the institutional integration of Dogecoin, one of the most well-known and community-driven digital assets. The 21Shares Dogecoin ETP (DOGE) is fully physically backed by the underlying DOGE tokens. It allows investors to easily gain exposure to Dogecoin through established financial service providers such as banks or online brokers.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

The mother of all memecoins

Dogecoin was originally created in 2013 as a humorous alternative to Bitcoin and has since evolved into one of the most well-known and widely used cryptocurrencies worldwide. With fast transactions, low fees, and growing acceptance by merchants and companies like Microsoft and AMC Theatres, Dogecoin today plays a role in global payments.

In addition to its technical characteristics, Dogecoin is known for its socially engaged community, which has launched numerous initiatives in recent years – from fundraising campaigns to projects promoting financial inclusion. The project was the first and most successful joke currency – also known as a memecoin.

Minds ZKB crypto chief: “We saw outflows to crypto exchanges totaling 600 million CHF” Background Can Bitcoin shield us from the next financial storm? Financial Products Dogecoin ETP: the leading memecoin hits the SIX Basics How can I invest in cryptocurrencies? An overview of the options Minds ZKB crypto chief: “We saw outflows to crypto exchanges totaling 600 million CHF” Background Can Bitcoin shield us from the next financial storm?

An ETP at the SIX

21Shares currently manages over USD 7.3 billion in assets and has products listed on 11 major stock exchanges, including SIX Swiss Exchange, Nasdaq, and Euronext. Through this partnership, the provider is including a memecoin in its product portfolio for the first time. According to Duncan Moir, President of 21Shares, Dogecoin is more than just a cryptocurrency – it is a cultural and financial movement that makes the crypto space more accessible to the mainstream, thereby supporting adoption.