XRP ETFs record first outflows in two months

US spot XRP ETFs recorded net outflows of USD 7.18 million in the week of July 6 to 10, 2026. The move ended a roughly two-month streak of inflows. At the same time, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs ended their own multi-week outflow phases over the same period with strong inflows.

Spot XRP ETFs are funds that hold physical XRP. They give investors price exposure through regular exchange trading, without requiring them to manage wallets or private keys themselves. Seven such products currently trade in the US, including offerings from Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, Canary Capital, Grayscale and 21Shares. The first fund began trading in November 2025. It followed generic SEC listing standards for crypto spot ETFs issued in September 2025. Before that, the legal dispute between the SEC and Ripple had been resolved in August 2025. The total net assets of all XRP ETFs stand at USD 996.65 million, just below the USD 1 billion mark. Since launch, cumulative inflows add up to USD 1.48 billion.

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Bitwise fund accounts for nearly all XRP ETF outflows

The week's total net outflow came to USD 7.18 million. Almost the entire sum came from a single product. Investors pulled USD 7.29 million from the Bitwise XRP ETF, most of it on Wednesday, July 8. The gap between the gross withdrawal and the lower net figure also reflects smaller counter-movements at other funds. However, the remaining large issuers stayed practically unchanged in the same week.

Canary Capital with its XRPC fund, Franklin Templeton with XRPZ and Grayscale with GXRP each saw barely any net movement. Only the 21Shares fund TOXR posted a modest inflow of USD 107,400. Yet this amount was not enough to offset the Bitwise outflow. Overall, the weekly balance across all seven products stayed clearly negative. The pattern therefore shows no category-wide flight, but rather an isolated move.

The concentration on a single issuer significantly qualifies the signal. A broad sell-off across the entire product category would look different. It would show up in simultaneous outflows at several providers. The outflow therefore reflects a reallocation at one fund rather than a fundamental retreat by institutional investors from XRP.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs end long outflow streaks

While XRP closed in the red, demand returned to the largest crypto ETFs. Bitcoin spot ETFs ended an eight-week outflow streak in the same week. Net inflows reached USD 197 million. BlackRock's IBIT kicked off the recovery, drawing USD 209.4 million on July 6 alone. The largest Bitcoin fund thus contributed more in a single day than the weekly balance showed overall. At the same time, this ended the longest continuous outflow streak since the US Bitcoin spot ETFs launched.

The scale of the preceding outflows, however, puts this inflow into perspective. Over the eight weeks before, investors had pulled a cumulative USD 8.26 billion from Bitcoin ETFs. The USD 197 million therefore offsets only a small part of that. Nevertheless, the week marks the first trend reversal in two months. It signals that the selling wave has lost momentum for now. As a result, the inflow points to stabilization rather than a broad return of capital.

Ethereum spot ETFs drew USD 84.42 million over the same period, likewise ending a roughly eight-week outflow phase. It was the strongest weekly figure since late April 2026. Meanwhile, the parallel recovery in Bitcoin and Ethereum underscores that institutional capital returned selectively. Demand concentrated on the two established asset classes with the longest trading and regulatory track record.

XRP remains the only major crypto ETF without inflows

The recovery was not limited to the two largest asset classes. It also coincided with a broader trend reversal across the entire US ETF market, which weeks of outflows had shaped. Smaller categories likewise saw inflows during the reporting week. HYPE-based products drew USD 10.36 million. Solana ETFs took in USD 930,400. Both segments are considerably smaller than the XRP market by assets under management.

XRP thus remained the only major crypto ETF asset to close the week in the red. While Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and HYPE all attracted capital, the XRP category instead turned negative. This divergence suggests that returning capital flowed in a targeted way rather than broadly across all asset classes.