XRP spot ETFs near approval: DTCC listing as a signal

Five spot XRP ETFs have been listed by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) under the category “active & pre-launch.” The listing is a clear indication that these products are nearly market-ready.

The recent US government shutdown delayed the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of several XRP and Solana ETFs. With the resumption of agency operations, launches could take place as early as this month. The listed XRP products come from Bitwise Asset Management, Franklin Templeton Investments, 21Shares, Canary Capital, and CoinShares. These issuers are accelerating their spot XRP ETF launches using standardized S-1 filings for faster approval. At the same time, the DTCC listing provides the required clearing and settlement infrastructure.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Technical status & regulatory context

The DTCC entries show that trading and settlement are already prepared: the funds are listed in the system but not yet fully activated. A look at previous cases illustrates the timing: for the spot LTC ETF, about eight months passed between the DTCC listing and the actual market launch. In parallel, the SEC introduced generic listing standards in September 2025 that significantly shortened the review process for spot crypto ETFs. The government shutdown temporarily halted the agency’s operations, thereby delaying crypto ETF approvals as well.

In essence, the DTCC listing means that once the SEC resumes its normal review and approval process, the launch of the spot XRP ETFs could happen at any moment. This would make XRP the next cryptocurrency – after Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana – to gain a regulated spot ETF in the United States. The target market and investor base would expand considerably as a result. However, it remains to be seen whether the planned launch dates this month will hold and how large the initial inflows will be.

Minds Swiss banks and digital assets: insights from the CVJ.CH Summer Soirée Background More than half of all hedge funds invest in crypto Financial Products XRP spot ETFs near approval: DTCC listing as a signal Basics Most common crypto scams and how to protect yourself against them Minds Swiss banks and digital assets: insights from the CVJ.CH Summer Soirée Background More than half of all hedge funds invest in crypto

Institutional context and parallels to Solana ETFs

The process closely mirrors the launch of the spot Solana ETFs, which were listed with the DTCC in October, just before the SEC had to pause operations due to the government shutdown. Those products have since been considered “technically approved,” as a DTCC clearing listing only occurs once all regulatory reviews are complete and only the final activation remains pending.

For Ripple and XRP, this would represent a strategic milestone, as token approval for trading on US exchange platforms would greatly expand institutional access to capital. The DTCC listing therefore marks not just a technical step, but also a clear signal of XRP’s imminent integration into the regulated financial market.