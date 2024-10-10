Valour Bitcoin staking: unlocking yield potential with Bitcoin

As the financial landscape evolves, investors seek new ways to enhance their portfolios and maximize returns. Valour Bitcoin Staking (BTC) SEK offers a groundbreaking opportunity: it is the world's first and only Bitcoin Staking ETP, providing investors with exposure to Bitcoin while earning a 5.65% yield—all without the need to sell, trade, or manage the asset.

This innovative exchange-traded product (ETP), powered by the Core blockchain and secured by Copper, a leader in digital asset custody solutions, makes Bitcoin investment both accessible and secure for retail and institutional investors. With yields automatically attributed to the Net Asset Value (NAV) daily, Valour Bitcoin Staking offers a straightforward and efficient way to benefit from Bitcoin’s potential growth. Through an exclusive partnership with Core, Valour delivers a seamless onramp for traditional investors to gain regulated, secure access to Bitcoin and staking yields.

Effortless access to yield with bitcoin staking

Valour Bitcoin Staking (BTC) EUR ETP provides a hands-off approach to earning yield on Bitcoin. Investors don’t need to engage in complex processes or transactions—Valour manages everything. The ETP utilizes Core's non-custodial staking solution. It allows for yield generation without compromising security or ownership of the underlying Bitcoin assets. By delegating Bitcoin to a validator on the Core Chain, the ETP earns staking rewards in the form of CORE tokens. These tokens are automatically reinvested into the product to enhance its value. The Core Chain, a decentralized, secure, and scalable layer 1 blockchain, supports this process with its unique 'Satoshi Plus' consensus mechanism that leverages Bitcoin's Proof of Work (PoW).

Valour’s exclusive partnership with Core brings this innovative staking technology directly to traditional investors in a regulated format. This allows investors to benefit from staking yields without dealing with the complexities or risks typically associated with digital asset management. Valour handles all aspects of the staking process, providing a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s upside potential.

Secure and simple: No investor action required

Valour Bitcoin Staking prioritizes security while offering yield opportunities, all without requiring investors to manage the staking process themselves. Valour takes care of everything, from staking the Bitcoin to managing the yield. The product is further secured by Copper. A leader in digital asset custody solutions, which offers top-tier security measures to safeguard investors' assets. Bitcoins are staked through a secure process called a 'stake transaction,' which includes a lockup period and essential details about the Core Chain staking. During this period, Bitcoins are securely locked and cannot be transferred or slashed, ensuring the assets remain protected. Once the lockup period expires, only the owner can transfer the Bitcoins, maintaining full control over their holdings.

The integration of Copper as the custodian enhances the product’s sophistication, ensuring that investors’ assets are protected with industry-leading security standards. This combination of Core’s innovative non-custodial staking and Copper’s custodial services creates a robust, secure environment for investors to earn yields without losing control or ownership of their Bitcoin.

A new era for Bitcoin investment

The launch of the world's first and only Yield-Bearing Bitcoin ETP represents a significant shift for Bitcoin, transforming it from a passive store of value to an active, yield-generating asset. This innovation provides new opportunities for income while reinforcing the Bitcoin Network’s security.

Valour's exclusive partnership with Core positions it at the forefront of this innovation. It offers a regulated and secure pathway for traditional investors to access Bitcoin staking. This collaboration allows investors to explore Bitcoin's potential without needing to manage digital assets' complexities, blending the safety of traditional investments with the dynamic growth opportunities of Bitcoin.

About Valour

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, "Valour") issue exchange-traded products (ETPs) that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets like Bitcoin simply and securely via their traditional bank accounts. Valour offers a range of innovative, fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, listed on European exchanges, banks, and broker platforms.