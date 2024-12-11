Pudgy Penguins launch PENGU memecoin on Solana

The NFT collection Pudgy Penguins announced the launch of their own PENGU memecoin on Solana. Known for its vibrant community, strong market presence and over 1.5 million plush toys sold, Pudgy Penguins has become one of the leading projects in the NFT space.

The Pudgy Penguins have solidified their position as a formidable player in the NFT ecosystem. The project has maintained a relatively stable floor price despite the market downturn over the past year. By establishing a sustainable business model that leverages the owner's IP to sell plush toys beyond the crypto space, they have gained a significant advantage over their competitors. Now, the team is setting its sights on the lucrative but highly volatile Memecoin sector to expand its crypto ecosystem beyond NFTs.

PENGU Token Details: A New Chapter for Pudgy Penguins

The PENGU token will have a total supply of 88,888,888,888 - a gesture towards the number of 8,888 Pudgy Penguin NFTs. A large portion of the tokens will be distributed to NFT holders to encourage community involvement and long-term growth. This strategic allocation ensures that the Pudgy Penguin community remains at the center of the ecosystem. At the same time, it expands its reach and brings other communities into "The Huddle" - the Pudgy Penguins community. Here's how the tokens will be distributed:

26% for the Pudgy Penguins community

24% for other communities

18% for current and future team members (with vesting schedules)

12% used for token liquidity

11% retained by the company

4% public good

4% proliferation

0.35% FTT holders

This is a common theme of support that runs throughout the project, with many acts of altruism taking place. The 4% set aside for public good goes to charitable causes within the Pudgy ecosystem. One example is KindPengu, a channel that donates to streamers in need. The channel has over a million followers on TikTok, tens of millions of views, and over 40 million likes. A small portion of PENGU will also be allocated to FTX token (FTT) holders, who experienced the unprecedented downfall of the crypto exchange and the seemingly unfair repayment structure. Repayments were made based on crypto prices during the exchange's shutdown, which effectively means a loss due to prices that have risen in the meantime. In the case of Solana, a "loss" of 94%.

"With PENGU, anyone can now join The Huddle. Companies like Solana, Phantom, VanEck, Uniswap, MoonPay and others are sharing their Penguin PFP publicly on X. Coinbase posted "Stay Frosty", a hint for the upcoming PENGU token drop? Rumors are circulating that Luca Netz might acquire OpenSea - how much truth is behind it? With PENGU you can be a part of The Huddle without owning a Penguin NFT." - Burnasso, co-founder of PudgySwiss

The motives behind choosing Solana

While the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection remains on the Ethereum blockchain, the team has decided to launch the PENGU token on Solana. Solana is known for its fast transaction speeds, low fees, and ease of use. The blockchain also has the highest number of daily active addresses and the largest DEX volume, according to Artemis. Most of the activity is centered around the vibrant memecoin ecosystem, which has attracted a new group of retail investors. This decision is in line with the project's focus on scalability and user experience, ensuring that the community can engage with the new token smoothly and efficiently.

feeling pudgy, might delete later 🐧 pic.twitter.com/y1ik8xihOw — Solana (@solana) December 9, 2024

The Ethereum network was considered, but according to Pudgy Penguin Husker, gas fees were a barrier to entry for new users. Igloo Inc., the company behind Pudgy Penguins, owns the Abstract chain, an Ethereum Layer 2. Abstract is a highly scalable and secure network designed to improve the usability of consumer applications. It focuses on simplifying the onboarding process and improving the user experience of decentralized applications (dApps). The primary reason PENGU was not deployed on Abstract was that the main network was not ready for launch. Rushing development and launching an incomplete product would compromise quality and user experience. However, future integration with Abstract is planned. CEO Luca Netz clarified that Abstract will play it's unique role. Once Abstract Mainnet is live, PENGU can be bridged across the blockchains. The current timing of the launch is key, taking advantage of the bull market to maximize impact.

Impact likely to shape the future of NFTs and tokens

The announcement of the PENGU token had a massive impact on the Pudgy Penguin floor price. Pudgy Penguins flipped the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), with Pudgy Penguins currently sitting at nearly 25 ETH compared to BAYC's 18.2 ETH. The collections floor priced surged by around 3x, similar movements were registered in the secondary Lil' Pudgy collection or the Pudgy Rods. All collections will receive a portion of the 26% PENGU allocation reserved for the Pudgy Penguins community.

According to CEO Luca Netz, all blue chip NFT projects will inevitably launch their own Memecoins. It's either this or stagnation, essentially losing the attention of the market and being left behind. The launch of PENGU signals a shift in how NFT projects can integrate fungible tokens into their ecosystems. Pudgy Penguins aims to use PENGU to strengthen its community engagement, giving fans new ways to participate and benefit from the project's growth. The move could have a lasting impact on the NFT and cryptocurrency industries, as other projects may follow suit in creating tokens that add new layers of utility for their communities. Luca Netz envisions the Pudgy Penguins becoming a cultural phenomenon and a global trendsetter.