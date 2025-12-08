Binance receives global regulatory license in Abu Dhabi

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has received comprehensive regulatory approval for the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the international financial center approved three separate licenses for the global platform Binance.com.

Abu Dhabi's approval encompasses three regulated entities: Nest Exchange Limited as a Recognised Investment Exchange, Nest Clearing and Custody Limited as a Recognised Clearing House with additional custody and CSD services, and Nest Trading Limited as a broker-dealer for over-the-counter services. After completing operational preparations, Binance.com is expected to commence regulated activities in the ADGM starting January 5, 2026. The move points to Abu Dhabi being established as the exchange's global headquarters.

Three-pillar structure for complete market infrastructure

The regulatory structure covers the entire spectrum of exchange activities. Nest Exchange Limited receives permission to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility responsible for all exchange-based trading activities, including spot and derivative products. The clearing and custody unit Nest Clearing and Custody Limited takes on central infrastructure functions for the settlement and secure custody of digital assets.

This comprehensive licensing makes Binance the first exchange to operate a complete market infrastructure stack within the ADGM jurisdiction. The ADGM had already introduced a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto asset activities in 2018 as one of the first jurisdictions worldwide. The framework published at that time addresses risks related to money laundering, consumer protection, technology governance, and custody operations.

Signal effect after DOJ settlement

The development occurs at a critical moment for Binance. In November 2023, the company reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over $4.3 billion. Binance pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Bank Secrecy Act, failure to register as a money transfer business, and violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Founder Changpeng Zhao resigned as CEO, personally pleaded guilty, and paid a fine of $50 million. In April 2024, he was sentenced to four months in prison and was released from custody on September 27, 2024.

Under CEO Richard Teng, who succeeded Zhao in November 2023, Binance has massively increased compliance spending and transformed the corporate structure from a founder-led organization to an entity governed by a board of directors. According to the terms of the U.S. settlement, Binance must appoint an independent compliance monitor for three years. The company is currently negotiating with the DOJ about an early termination of this monitoring requirement.

Abu Dhabi as crypto hub

The UAE has positioned itself in recent years as one of the most crypto-friendly regulatory environments. While Dubai has had its own regulatory authority for virtual assets with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) since March 2022, Abu Dhabi relies on the established ADGM framework. The two financial free zones ADGM and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) compete for the establishment of international crypto companies.

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the UAE signed a cooperation agreement with VARA in September 2024, which allows licensed Virtual Asset Service Providers to operate throughout the entire UAE. Binance has already had a VARA license for the Dubai market for some time. But the ADGM approval now received goes significantly further: it allows the global operation of the Binance.com platform under Abu Dhabi regulation, not just services for local customers.

De facto headquarters without formal confirmation

When asked whether Abu Dhabi now officially qualifies as Binance's global headquarters, CEO Richard Teng avoided a direct answer. A company spokesman did not contradict Fortune's assessment that Binance has de facto chosen Abu Dhabi as its headquarters. Binance had positioned itself for years as a deliberately "nomadic" organization without a fixed headquarters, a strategy that came under pressure after regulatory challenges in the USA.

The ADGM licensing could mark a turning point. With comprehensive regulation under an internationally recognized framework, Binance can demonstrate legal certainty to institutional investors. Teng reported an increase in institutional and corporate clients of 40 percent year-over-year in September 2024. The Abu Dhabi license is likely to further accelerate this trend, provided that operational standards meet the FSRA's requirements starting in January 2026.