China announces harsh crackdown on crypto assets and stablecoins

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has reaffirmed its strict stance on cryptocurrencies and announced a new initiative. Following a recently held government meeting, it plans to consistently pursue violations of the crypto ban - with a particular focus on stablecoins.

In a joint session with around a dozen government agencies, China’s central bank declared that virtual currencies - including stablecoins - still do not have the status of legal tender. Activities involving the trading, issuance, or transfer of such currencies are considered illegal financial operations. Stablecoins in particular are viewed as problematic, as many providers fail to implement sufficient measures for customer identification and anti-money laundering. The central bank announced heightened inspections, investigations, and potential sanctions to protect financial stability and capital flows, according to a Reuters.

Why the focus is on stablecoins

The PBoC describes stablecoins as potential vehicles for money laundering, fraud, and illicit capital transfers. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, the systemic risk is higher due to their peg to real fiat currencies combined with a lack of regulatory oversight. This enables transfers that could circumvent traditional capital controls. For this reason, related business activities are to be rigorously suppressed.

To implement this, China has announced that it will tighten existing bans and enhance cross-agency cooperation - including financial regulators, police, and judicial authorities. Monitoring digital payment flows, freezing accounts, banning token issuance, and imposing sanctions are expected to be part of the strategy.

These measures are likely to have significant consequences for crypto companies, stablecoin projects, and cross-border transfers - not only within China. Companies in Hong Kong and internationally active providers must also expect increased scrutiny and potential withdrawal from the Chinese market.

Implications for markets and regulators

Since the mining and trading ban in 2021, China has maintained its restrictive course. The new initiative shows that authorities not only intend to enforce existing rules but also actively target new forms of digital assets. Beijing is sending a clear message: digital currencies, especially stablecoins, will not be tolerated - regardless of whether they operate in a decentralized or peer-to-peer manner.

From a global perspective, this once again highlights how differently countries regulate cryptocurrencies. While in some jurisdictions stablecoins and tokenization are seen as innovation, others enforce a zero-tolerance policy - with repercussions for people, companies, and financial flows worldwide.