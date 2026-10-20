Solana Alpenglow upgrade to cut finality to 150 milliseconds

Solana Alpenglow brings a new consensus protocol to the blockchain's Mainnet Beta on October 21. Finality should thus drop from about 12.8 seconds to about 150 milliseconds. Yet the main network still has to prove this target.

Solana is a layer-1 blockchain on which validators produce blocks and confirm them by voting. The consensus protocol determines when a transaction counts as irreversible. Until now, a mechanism called TowerBFT has handled this task. Alpenglow premiered in May 2025 at the Solana Accelerate conference. Roger Wattenhofer of ETH Zurich led the development of the concept. His former doctoral students Kobi Sliwinski and Quentin Kniep, who now work at Solana developer Anza, also took part. In September 2025, validators finally approved proposal SIMD-0326 with 98.27% of the votes cast. First, the Votor component replaces the existing TowerBFT. Measured against today's figure, the 150 ms target equals roughly 85 times faster finality. However, the 150 milliseconds refer to the time to finality, not the block time. Transaction execution, the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and fees remain unchanged.

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Votor replaces TowerBFT in validator voting

Under TowerBFT, validator votes run through the blockchain as ordinary transactions. This is exactly where Votor comes in. Going forward, validators will exchange their votes directly with one another and bundle them into BLS certificates. In this way, a single certificate combines the approval of many validators in one record. Consequently, votes no longer appear as on-chain transactions in the block. The speedup therefore comes from the new voting process, not from faster blocks.

Votor has two paths to finality. If at least 80% of stake certifies a block in the first round, the block is final after that round. This fast path should take about 100 milliseconds. Up to one fifth of stake can stay absent without blocking the fast path. By contrast, if round 1 approval falls between 60 and 80%, the slower path takes over at about 150 milliseconds.

Still, Solana itself describes the 150 milliseconds on its official upgrade page as an expectation, not a constant. Moreover, halving the slot time from 400 to 200 milliseconds is not part of Alpenglow. The network completed this separate change earlier, in four stages through October 2026. For exchanges, market makers and payment providers, finality is the key metric. After all, it determines when a transaction counts as settled. Strong results from test environments therefore do not replace proof under real mainnet load.

Solana Alpenglow migration in epoch 1064 requires tight coordination

The switch begins with the start of epoch 1064 on October 21, when a feature gate activates the new logic. At first, TowerBFT produces another 5,000 slots, which equals about 18 minutes. At slot 459,653,000, Alpenglow takes over. During this transition, the network briefly stops including user transactions in blocks. Yet Votor only starts once validators holding at least 82% of stake have signed a genesis certificate. It is thus a one-time, coordinated intervention in a live network.

The question of validator clients is delicate. The migration excludes the alternative clients Firedancer and Frankendancer for now. As a result, their operators must temporarily switch to software based on Agave 4.3 before epoch 1064. Options include Agave itself, Jito-Solana and Harmonic Salsa. Solana specifies version 4.3.2 for this. In addition, any validator that fails to switch in time will be missing from the genesis certificate. The more stake misses the switch, the thinner the buffer above the 82% threshold becomes.

Nevertheless, the path to activation proceeded in orderly stages. Since July 2026, two preliminary steps have been running on mainnet. One is BLS key management in the vote account (SIMD-0387), the other the Validator Admission Ticket (SIMD-0357). Furthermore, Anza launched a community test cluster in May 2026. The public testnet followed in September, with devnet one day later. Finally, in mid-October, the development team announced the mainnet date.

Validators pay 0.8 SOL per epoch instead of vote fees

With vote transactions gone, their fees disappear too. The Validator Admission Ticket (VAT) takes their place, and its technical foundation has been live on mainnet since July 2026. It costs 0.8 SOL per epoch, which the network burns and so removes from circulation. Additionally, the vote account balance must sit at least 0.8 SOL above the rent-exempt minimum. The fee first falls due at the start of epoch 1064, covering epoch 1065. Validators that do not pay can neither vote nor produce blocks in the following epoch.

For operators, this shifts the cost structure. Until now, every single vote required an on-chain transaction and with it ongoing fees. These costs arose per validator, largely independent of stake. If the new fixed fee is lower than the previous vote fees, smaller validators benefit most. For them, fixed costs of this kind weigh comparatively heavily relative to stake.

What gets lost here is a statistical side effect. Vote transactions previously counted toward the reported transactions per second (TPS) figure. As a result, this TPS figure may drop after the upgrade. So this is a counting effect, not a network problem.

Lower Byzantine tolerance, open questions on latency and MEV

The security model changes as well. TowerBFT can withstand up to 33% Byzantine stake, meaning stake that acts maliciously. Votor lowers this pure Byzantine tolerance to 20%. At the same time, the protocol additionally tolerates 20% of stake being offline. This results in the so-called 20+20 model. Consequently, overall tolerance to disruptions rises, while tolerance to active attacks falls.

The industry has also raised specific objections. Blockchain project Sei sees pressure toward centralization. That is because a signal needs about 80 to 100 milliseconds for a round trip across the Atlantic. That stretch alone exceeds half of the target value. Infrastructure provider Helius points to open questions about Multiple Concurrent Leaders and MEV in off-chain voting. Penalties for equivocation, meaning sending conflicting blocks or votes for the same slot, also remain open.

However, this activation leaves out some components. Rotor, the planned replacement for the Turbine data distribution layer, only belongs to the second phase. It still has no date. Later, Agave 4.4 should bring a Fast Leader Handoff, which Anza expects in less than 1% of slots. Ultimately, only the measurement data after epoch 1064 will show whether Votor reaches 150 milliseconds in daily operation.