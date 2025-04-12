Weekly review calendar week 15 – 2025

Rumors about Zug-based crypto bank

AMINA Bank (formerly SEBA Bank) was able to call itself one of Switzerland’s first “crypto banks” alongside Sygnum starting in 2019. Six years later, AMINA is expected to change owners, reported the Zurich financial portal “Inside Paradeplatz,” citing two insiders. The crypto bank would be sold “at a bargain price”—with parties from China among the potential buyers. However, the Swiss financial market regulator (FINMA) is blocking the sale, which could be disastrous for AMINA. An investigation by CVJ.CH revealed that while talks about additional investors are ongoing, a takeover of AMINA is unlikely at this stage. The discussions are only about bringing in additional investors. No objections from FINMA have been reported so far. The bank is also not on the brink of collapse. AMINA was reportedly already profitable in the third and fourth quarters of 2024.