Weekly review calendar week 15 – 2025

What has happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events, as well as appealing background reports, are presented in a pointed and compact manner in the weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
The company MicroStrategy, founded by businessman Michael Saylor in 1989, is now simply called Strategy. However, even under this new brand name, one thing hasn’t changed: the massive acquisition of Bitcoin. Strategy follows a unique approach by purchasing large quantities of Bitcoin using a mix of equity and debt. The company currently owns 528,185 BTC, which already represents around 2.5 percent (!) of the maximum available Bitcoin supply. With a total value of approximately 43 billion US dollars at a Bitcoin price of 81,000 US dollars, Strategy is by far the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. Despite the debt financing of certain purchases, Saylor’s strategy is less risky than some might think. A complete liquidation to repay all debts would require the Bitcoin price to fall to about 20,143 US dollars – a drastic decline from current prices. And the first repayments are not due until 2027.
Michael Saylor’s company Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) is aggressively acquiring Bitcoin – when does the plan become a systemic risk?
Rumors about Zug-based crypto bank
AMINA Bank (formerly SEBA Bank) was able to call itself one of Switzerland’s first “crypto banks” alongside Sygnum starting in 2019. Six years later, AMINA is expected to change owners, reported the Zurich financial portal “Inside Paradeplatz,” citing two insiders. The crypto bank would be sold “at a bargain price”—with parties from China among the potential buyers. However, the Swiss financial market regulator (FINMA) is blocking the sale, which could be disastrous for AMINA. An investigation by CVJ.CH revealed that while talks about additional investors are ongoing, a takeover of AMINA is unlikely at this stage. The discussions are only about bringing in additional investors. No objections from FINMA have been reported so far. The bank is also not on the brink of collapse. AMINA was reportedly already profitable in the third and fourth quarters of 2024.
Six years after its founding, rumors are circulating about a potential acquisition of AMINA to rescue the Zug-based crypto bank.
Memecoin at the SIX
Dogecoin, originally created in 2013 as a humorous alternative to Bitcoin, has now become one of the most well-known and widely distributed cryptocurrencies worldwide. With fast transactions, low fees, and growing acceptance among merchants and companies like Microsoft and AMC Theatres, Dogecoin now plays a role in global payments. In addition to its technical features, Dogecoin is known for its socially engaged community. The project was the first and most successful joke currency—also known as a memecoin. Thanks to a collaboration between the House of Doge, the corporate branch of the Dogecoin Foundation, and the Swiss ETP provider 21Shares, the memecoin is now being packaged into a traditional financial product.
The leading Swiss crypto ETP provider 21Shares is launching a Dogecoin ETP (DOGE) at the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Options on Ethereum ETFsOptions contracts allow investors to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price. This enables both hedging strategies against price fluctuations and speculative positions. In the traditional financial world, options often see higher trading volumes than the popular futures contracts in the crypto industry. U.S. investors now have access to options on spot Ethereum ETFs, which have been tradable for just over half a year.
SEC approves options on spot Ethereum ETFs – new tool for professionals and significant step toward institutional crypto adoption.
Markets remain volatileIn addition: Over the past weekend, Trump’s tariff attacks threw global markets into chaos. Countries are experiencing their sharpest corrections since the 2008 financial crisis, and brokers are suspending trading. Bitcoin and the crypto markets have not been spared in this risk-off phase. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization briefly traded below 80,000 USD, while many altcoins are -50% from their peaks. The market has since stabilized somewhat and entered a consolidation phase.
Trump’s sweeping tariffs have thrown the global markets into chaos, which has also led to a slump in Bitcoin and crypto prices.