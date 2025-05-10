Weekly review calendar week 19 – 2025

What has happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events, as well as appealing background reports, are presented in a pointed and compact manner in the weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
Since its creation in 2009 as a response to the financial crisis, Bitcoin has evolved from an experimental payment method to a scarce, censorship-resistant asset of global relevance. The characteristics of the cryptocurrency are strongly reminiscent of gold: scarce, easily transportable, and independent of individual states. Combined with a digital component, Bitcoin strikes the right chord in an era shaped by macroeconomic uncertainty and dollar skepticism. Accordingly, institutional players – from nation-states to sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and even individual companies – are positioning themselves. This gives the cryptocurrency momentum, pushing the Bitcoin price once again beyond the psychological barrier of 100,000 USD. After a six-month correction phase, the digital gold could be ready for further expansion beyond its all-time high.
After the customs chaos of recent weeks, global markets are calming down, giving a boost to the Bitcoin price.
Smooth upgrade for Ethereum
This week, Ethereum, the leading smart contract blockchain by market capitalization, smoothly implemented another upgrade. The “Pectra Upgrade” combined a total of eleven Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) to improve user-friendliness, enhance scalability, and make staking more efficient. Next, structural changes within the Ethereum Foundation are planned. A new foundation leadership, complementing founder Vitalik Buterin, aims to enable a reorientation of goals under clear guidance. Immediate technical improvements, such as scaling the Ethereum base layer, are at the forefront, while Buterin shifts his focus to long-term research efforts.
Ethereum introduces smart wallets, cheaper staking, and faster layer-2 transactions with the Pectra upgrade.
Conclusion of the Ripple vs. SEC case
Ripple has been facing accusations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for over four years, claiming the sale of the cryptocurrency XRP involved the distribution of unregistered securities. The legal battle had industry-wide significance, as the SEC used the same argument in lawsuits against countless other crypto projects. However, since Trump’s presidency, a shift in thinking has been taking place at the SEC. In March, the SEC settled nearly all lawsuits against blockchain companies – the case against Ripple was one of the last remaining. This has now come to an end as well. Both parties reached a settlement in which Ripple will pay a fine of 50 million USD without admitting any wrongdoing.
Ripple pays USD 50 million following SEC lawsuit. Settlement without admission of guilt – a key signal for crypto regulation in the US.
Is the “Crypto Valley” at risk?
In recent years, Switzerland has established itself as a leading hub for blockchain technologies – thanks to advanced regulatory frameworks, an innovation-friendly stance from authorities, and close collaboration between politics and industry. Today, this lead is at risk. Other jurisdictions are rapidly catching up and offering increasingly attractive conditions for blockchain companies – the sharp political shift under the Trump administration should serve as a wake-up call. This is the view of the three industry associations Swiss Blockchain Federation, Crypto Valley Association, and Bitcoin Association Switzerland, which have released a joint manifesto with concrete measures to strengthen the location.
Three industry associations present a 12-point program outlining measures to strengthen Switzerland as a crypto hub.
EU aims to ban privacy coins
In addition: Switzerland is increasingly aligning with the neighboring European Union, including in the regulation of cryptocurrencies. Questionable developments are emerging there. By 2027, the EU aims to implement a comprehensive ban on anonymous cryptocurrency transactions. This particularly affects so-called privacy coins like Monero, which obscure transaction details and protect users’ privacy. Like all technologies, privacy coins can also be misused for criminal activities. Through the ban, the EU seeks to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. Critics point out that this measure coincides with the planned timeline for the digital euro. Such a state-backed digital currency would enable the complete surveillance of all financial transactions. Combined with a ban on privacy coins and the gradual abolition of cash, the first warning signs should be flashing.
EU aims to ban privacy coins like Monero by 2027 – strict rules for crypto exchanges and looming loss of financial privacy.