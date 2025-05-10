Weekly review calendar week 19 – 2025

Conclusion of the Ripple vs. SEC case

Ripple has been facing accusations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for over four years, claiming the sale of the cryptocurrency XRP involved the distribution of unregistered securities. The legal battle had industry-wide significance, as the SEC used the same argument in lawsuits against countless other crypto projects. However, since Trump’s presidency, a shift in thinking has been taking place at the SEC. In March, the SEC settled nearly all lawsuits against blockchain companies – the case against Ripple was one of the last remaining. This has now come to an end as well. Both parties reached a settlement in which Ripple will pay a fine of 50 million USD without admitting any wrongdoing.