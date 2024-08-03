Weekly review calendar week 31 – 2024

First of August: Bitcoin Hard Fork Independence Day

On August 1, Switzerland celebrates its national day, but the day holds additional significance for the bitcoin community. It was on this day in 2017 that the most notable bitcoin hard fork occurred, resulting in the creation of bitcoin cash. The fork stemmed from a debate over bitcoin’s scalability and transaction speed. This led to the introduction of Bitcoin Cash with a block size of 8MB compared to Bitcoin’s 1MB. Despite its technical advantages aimed at reducing transaction fees and improving usability as an everyday digital payment method, Bitcoin Cash has struggled to achieve the same level of adoption and market capitalization as Bitcoin.