Weekly review calendar week 41 – 2024

First payouts for FTX customers

The story of FTX and Alameda Research began in 2017, when Sam Bankman-Fried founded a quantitative trading firm to exploit inefficiencies in the crypto markets. Shortly thereafter, the exchange FTX was founded. With well-known investors from the venture capital sector, the platform became one of the crypto trading platforms with the highest turnover. As a market maker, Alameda Research handled a large share of the trading volume. However, the public was unaware of one crucial detail: the trading firm had access to all of FTX’s customer funds and used them to place its own bets. After the onset of a new “crypto winter”, Alameda filed for bankruptcy, taking the exchange down with it. Almost two years later, former FTX customers are still waiting for their first payouts.