Weekly review calendar week 43 – 2025

Quiet end of the Solana Saga smartphone

Also: The development team behind the Solana blockchain launched the first crypto smartphone – the Solana Saga – in April 2023. The device featured integrated hardware for secure wallet management and its own Web3 app store. Around 20,000 units were sold. Yet just two years after launch, support for software and security updates is now coming to an end. The reason appears to be a strategic focus on its successor, the Seeker, which has already received over 150,000 preorders. For early Saga supporters, however, the announcement remains a bitter setback.