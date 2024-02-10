Weekly review calendar week 6 – 2024

The foundation of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is built on eliminating centralized intermediaries. Bitcoin supplants central banks with a pre-programmed monetary policy, while smart contract platforms like Ethereum represent financial infrastructure through a decentralized network. Similarly, decentralized exchanges (DEX) allow for the trading of digital assets without a broker. What began gaining momentum in 2019 with the Uniswap protocol today forms a cornerstone of decentralized financial applications (DeFi). Thus, DEXs have expanded across various blockchain networks, with Solana recording the strongest growth over recent months. The leading decentralized exchange on the network, Jupiter, accordingly broke its own volume records. With over $500 million in daily trading volume, the DEX has established itself as a formidable competitor to the pioneer, Uniswap.