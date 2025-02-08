Weekly review calendar week 6 – 2025

Passive income through staking

In addition: “Staking” is a popular strategy for investors who want to put their crypto assets to work while earning passive income. In staking, cryptocurrencies are “locked” in the blockchain network for a set period. Investors deposit their coins into a smart contract, which locks them during the staking period, so they cannot be traded or sold. These deposited assets serve as collateral for the network, allowing validators, the nodes in the system, to verify transactions and add new blocks to the blockchain. In return, the “staker” receives a passive return.