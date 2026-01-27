VanEck launches first US spot ETF on Avalanche

American asset manager VanEck has launched the first spot ETF on Avalanche (AVAX) in the United States. The VanEck Avalanche ETF trades under the ticker VAVX on Nasdaq. It offers investors direct exposure to the native token of the Avalanche network.

VanEck is waiving management fees until the end of February for the first 500 million dollars in AUM. The launch marks another step in the expansion of the crypto ETF market beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. VAVX is currently the only exchange-traded product in the US that offers potential staking rewards alongside AVAX price exposure. After the fee waiver expires, a sponsor fee of 0.20 percent applies. At launch, the fund managed 2.49 million dollars.

Staking as a differentiating feature

The VanEck Avalanche ETF distinguishes itself from traditional crypto ETFs through its staking component. The fund will stake a portion of its AVAX holdings through third-party providers. Coinbase Crypto Services serves as the primary staking provider. The generated rewards flow into the fund's net asset value. Coinbase retains 4 percent of staking rewards as a service fee.

Anchorage Digital Bank handles custody of the AVAX tokens as primary custodian. Coinbase Custody Trust Company serves as the secondary custodian. State Street Bank and Trust Co. acts as cash custodian, administrator, and transfer agent. The MarketVector Avalanche Benchmark Rate Index serves as the benchmark.

Investors should consider the risks of the staking model. During the activation and deactivation phases, staked AVAX tokens are subject to a lock-up period. Redemptions may be delayed during periods of high market volatility.

Race for altcoin ETFs intensifies

VanEck secures a first-mover advantage with VAVX over competitors like Grayscale and Bitwise. Both asset managers have also filed Avalanche ETF applications with the SEC. Grayscale plans to convert its existing Avalanche Trust into an ETF under the ticker GAVX. Bitwise is marketing its planned BAVA ETF with a sponsor fee of 0.34 percent. The company intends to stake up to 70 percent of its AVAX holdings.

The ETF market for cryptocurrencies expanded significantly in 2025, after the SEC approved spot ETFs for Solana, XRP, Hedera, Litecoin, Chainlink, and even Dogecoin. A regulatory change in September 2025 significantly shortened approval timelines. Applications now complete the process in approximately 75 days instead of the previous 240 days. As a result, more than 126 crypto ETFs were awaiting an SEC decision by the end of 2025.

Avalanche as institutional infrastructure

The ETF launch comes during a phase of increasing institutional adoption of the Avalanche network. The volume of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on Avalanche reached approximately 1.25 billion dollars in November 2025. BlackRock expanded its BUIDL Money Market Fund to Avalanche. Franklin Templeton followed with its FOBXX fund. Galaxy Digital completed a tokenized collateralized loan obligation worth 75 million dollars on the network in January 2026.

Wyoming launched the Frontier Stable Token in January 2026 as the first state-issued stablecoin in the US on Avalanche. The US Department of Commerce began publishing GDP data on the network. Bergen County is working on a project to tokenize real estate deeds worth 240 billion dollars.

The traditional financial sector is also recognizing Avalanche's importance. Japanese megabank SMBC is partnering with Ava Labs to develop frameworks for tokenized financial assets. SkyBridge Capital tokenized hedge fund shares worth 300 million dollars on the network. These developments underscore Avalanche's positioning as infrastructure for institutional blockchain applications.

Price environment remains challenging

The AVAX price currently trades at around 11.70 dollars. Market capitalization stands at approximately 5 billion dollars. Its all-time high of 144.96 dollars dates back to November 2021. The token lost around 66 percent in value over the past twelve months.

The VanEck Avalanche ETF now opens regulated access to AVAX for wealth managers and registered investment advisors. Kyle DaCruz, Director of Digital Assets Product at VanEck, emphasized that the ETF wrapper enables institutions to capture network yields through a standardized exchange-traded product. The complexity of managing proprietary infrastructure is eliminated. VanEck also announced a collaboration with the Avalanche team. The goal is to develop educational resources for traditional investors and advisors.