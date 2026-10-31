Bitcoin Between Sovereign Risk Hedge and High-Beta Asset

Bitcoin continues to consolidate within its current trading range, with open interest across major perpetual futures venues at approximately USD 37 billion. The recent price recovery has drawn attention, but the picture underneath it is more layered than a straightforward risk-on move.

Beneath that lies a broader question about whether Bitcoin trades as a sovereign risk hedge or as a high-beta asset.

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Structural conviction is emerging, but selectively

The current rebound reflects two forces running in parallel. Risk-on macro conditions and short-term derivatives activity may have contributed to the recent price move. Meanwhile, onchain data points to possible selective accumulation by larger holders. New whale entities are increasing their share of realized capital at cost bases close to current market levels. That might be a meaningful signal, but it does not yet indicate broad conviction across all buyer types.

ETF flows illustrate the point. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded multi-hundred-million-dollar inflows earlier in the week. Approximately USD 600 million in net outflows then followed on 22 October. Month-to-date and year-to-date flows are around flat to modestly positive. Institutional investors appear to be accumulating, but cautiously, at current price levels.

Leverage is doing work that spot demand has not yet claimed

The rise in open interest has coincided with increased leveraged derivatives activity rather than spot-market buying. Observation indicates that spot buyers tend to absorb supply on dips. However, the current move suggests that leverage might be playing a bigger role.

Funding rates remain mildly positive, at roughly 0.006-0.008% per eight-hour interval, or approximately 7% annualized. Within the contracts and venues measured, the positive funding rates were consistent with a modest net-long bias. Still, the readings were below levels that some market participants associate with more crowded long positioning.

New capital has not yet entered in size

Stablecoin supply has been broadly flat to slightly lower in recent weeks. Estimates put total market capitalization at USD 288-301 billion, with limited net issuance. This suggests that existing liquidity, rather than a substantial influx of new capital, might be largely supporting the current rally. The existing stablecoin base could provide liquidity for future buying activity. However, the data reviewed does not yet show a clear, broad-based rotation into Bitcoin.

Corporate treasury purchasing also slowed materially in Q3 compared with earlier peaks. Selective buying continues. But a more meaningful reacceleration likely depends on improved financing conditions and other material factors.

Bitcoin and sovereign risk: the macro link is harder to ignore

Bitcoin's correlation with 10-year US real yields has risen above 0.6. US federal debt exceeds USD 40 trillion, and real yields remain elevated. In this environment, both Bitcoin and real yields have moved higher over some broader multi-month periods. Day-to-day price action remains noisy. The reasons are crypto-specific, including ETF flows, liquidations and derivatives positioning. Still, the wider trend points to Bitcoin becoming more responsive to concerns around sovereign finances, debt sustainability and the long-term implications of elevated interest costs.

That raises a more substantive question about what Bitcoin is trading as. Some market participants increasingly interpret Bitcoin as having potential relevance to fiscal or sovereign-risk concerns. This is particularly the case during periods when concerns about government debt, fiscal sustainability or interest burdens become more prominent in market discussions. At the same time, Bitcoin continues to show sensitivity to equity-market sentiment, liquidity conditions and interest-rate expectations. Persistently high real rates remain a source of pressure on risk assets.

The market appears to be in an intermediate phase where structural narratives are maturing faster than liquid capital is deploying. Whether the recovery broadens may depend on the interaction between spot demand, derivatives positioning, institutional flows and macro conditions. Until those signals become clearer, leveraged price momentum and changing macro expectations may continue to contribute to short-term volatility.

*Guest commentary by Bitget Research.*

**Disclaimer:** This article is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or financial advice, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments or digital assets. Any views expressed are based on current market observations and are subject to change. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Digital assets are volatile and may not be suitable for all investors. Readers should conduct their own independent research and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions. Restrictions may apply.