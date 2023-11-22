    What are the Pudgy Penguins?

    By on Uncategorized

    Pudgy Penguins is a PFP (profile picture) NFT collection of 8,888 adorable penguins living on the Ethereum blockchain, the project was launched in July 2021 and sold out in just 20 minutes. However, after heavy disappointment which resulted in the community ousting the founding team the project completely changed course.

    Pudgy Penguins experienced a significant change in leadership in 2022, when Luca Netz famously offered 750 ETH (about $2.5 million) to take over the project in January 2022. The acquisition took place in April 2022 under Netz Capital. As CEO, Netz made notable progress for the project, securing a $9 million seed funding round led by 1kx and securing licensing deals to create physical toys based on the Penguin NFT IP, solidifying its position as a prominent IP brand. Physical toys were launched across stores in the US, UK and on Amazon. It's been hinted that the next big step for the project is the launch of its own licensing platform, NFT Overpass.

    Key events in the Pudgy Penguin timeline

    • July 2021, Launch of the Pudgy Penguins
    • December 2021, Free-to-claim rod (rog) collection
    • December 2021, Launch of Lil' Pudgy collection
    • January 2022, Removal of the original founding team
    • April 2022, Acquired by Netz Capital
    • End of 2022, Secured $9 million seed funding from 1kx
    • May 2023, Announcement of physical toy launch based on holder NFTs

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

    Beginning of the Pudgy Penguins

    The collection was launched in the 2021 NFT bull market by a team of collaborators, the most notable of whom go by the web aliases Cole (X handle: @ColeThereum) and Mr Tubby. The launch was a resounding success, with the entire collection selling out in less than 20 minutes. Floor prices surged to a record high of 2.49 ETH, roughly equivalent to $7k at that time.

    However, at the end of the year sentiment in the Pudgy community started to shift. Breaking point was the highly anticipated release of the Fishing Rods in December 2021, which turned out to be a massive disappointment. The "Pudgy Rods", also known as "rogs", were distributed as free NFTs on August 30th 2021, and unveiled four months later on Christmas Day. After an intense build-up of, the reveal was a massive disappointment. The anticipated NFTs ended up being basic fishing rods, and on top of that were also misspelled by the development team. They mistakenly referred to them as "rogs" instead of "rods. ", sparking community uproar.

    Around the same time as the rod unveil, the team dropped a second collection "Lil' Pudgys" of 22,222 pieces. 8,888 could be claimed for free by Pudgy owners, the remaining 13,334 were sold in a public sale. Holders have access to experiences, events, IP licensing opportunities, and additional benefits, similar to those of their first-generation counterparts.

    Project turnaround and revival

    Following community discontent over unfulfilled development promises and accusations of a cash grab, the project was acquired by Luca Netz. Since then, under Netz's leadership, Pudgy Penguins has not only maintained its operations, but also grown its community and ecosystem. Luca Netz has pointed out that many NFT projects have a critical flaw in their quest for revenue. The only resort is often the creation of more NFTs. Unfortunately, this is at the expense of both the larger community and the overall success of the project.

    To combat this dilemma, the project expanded its offerings with the launch of Pudgy Toys, which are now available on major retail platforms such as Walmart, Amazon or Smyths Toy Store. The toy's debut in May this year was a monumental success, with 20,000 toys sold out, raising around $500,000.

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

    The Pudgy community

    Pudgy holders organise themselves in sub-communities called "clans", which are independent of the main brand, but have to follow certain guidelines. Details of the guidelines can be found in the "Brand Bible". The communities are organised by region or trait of pudgy the holder owns. Major sub-communities are "Pudgy Penguins Europe", "Pudgy Penguins Asia" or "Pudgylicious". These communities are used as networking groups, where holders ideate on how to apply the Pudgy IP and are the driving force for local Pudgy related events.

    Share.

    About the author

    Related Articles

    dobalance