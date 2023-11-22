What are the Pudgy Penguins?

Pudgy Penguins is a PFP (profile picture) NFT collection of 8,888 adorable penguins living on the Ethereum blockchain, the project was launched in July 2021 and sold out in just 20 minutes. However, after heavy disappointment which resulted in the community ousting the founding team the project completely changed course.

Pudgy Penguins experienced a significant change in leadership in 2022, when Luca Netz famously offered 750 ETH (about $2.5 million) to take over the project in January 2022. The acquisition took place in April 2022 under Netz Capital. As CEO, Netz made notable progress for the project, securing a $9 million seed funding round led by 1kx and securing licensing deals to create physical toys based on the Penguin NFT IP, solidifying its position as a prominent IP brand. Physical toys were launched across stores in the US, UK and on Amazon. It's been hinted that the next big step for the project is the launch of its own licensing platform, NFT Overpass.

750 ETH for @Pudgy_Penguins by the NFT degenerates. Make your move @ColeThereum — Luca Netz 🐧 (@LucaNetz) January 6, 2022

Key events in the Pudgy Penguin timeline

July 2021, Launch of the Pudgy Penguins

December 2021, Free-to-claim rod (rog) collection

December 2021, Launch of Lil' Pudgy collection

January 2022, Removal of the original founding team

April 2022, Acquired by Netz Capital

End of 2022, Secured $9 million seed funding from 1kx

May 2023, Announcement of physical toy launch based on holder NFTs

Beginning of the Pudgy Penguins

Project turnaround and revival

Following community discontent over unfulfilled development promises and accusations of a cash grab, the project was acquired by Luca Netz. Since then, under Netz's leadership, Pudgy Penguins has not only maintained its operations, but also grown its community and ecosystem. Luca Netz has pointed out that many NFT projects have a critical flaw in their quest for revenue. The only resort is often the creation of more NFTs. Unfortunately, this is at the expense of both the larger community and the overall success of the project.

To combat this dilemma, the project expanded its offerings with the launch of Pudgy Toys, which are now available on major retail platforms such as Walmart, Amazon or Smyths Toy Store. The toy's debut in May this year was a monumental success, with 20,000 toys sold out, raising around $500,000.

Today is the beginning of a new era for Web3. We’re happy to announce that Pudgy Toys and Pudgy World are now available. pic.twitter.com/UKbkIAJzvS — Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) May 18, 2023

The Pudgy community

Pudgy holders organise themselves in sub-communities called "clans", which are independent of the main brand, but have to follow certain guidelines. Details of the guidelines can be found in the "Brand Bible". The communities are organised by region or trait of pudgy the holder owns. Major sub-communities are "Pudgy Penguins Europe", "Pudgy Penguins Asia" or "Pudgylicious". These communities are used as networking groups, where holders ideate on how to apply the Pudgy IP and are the driving force for local Pudgy related events.