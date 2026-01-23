Coinbase establishes expert advisory board to address risks posed by quantum computing

The US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has established an independent advisory board focused on quantum computing and blockchain security to assess the long-term risks that advances in quantum computing technology could pose to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other networks.

Coinbase announced the new advisory expert group on its official blog. The initiative focuses on evaluating how powerful quantum computers could affect the cryptographic standards currently in use and which measures are required to protect blockchain protocols over the long term. Despite the current security of classical cryptography, Coinbase aims to proactively develop solutions, as the transition to post-quantum-secure methods will require time, research, and broad-based collaboration.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Why quantum risks matter

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum rely on elliptic curve cryptography, which is practically unbreakable with classical computers. In theory, however, sufficiently powerful quantum computers could compromise these security mechanisms, particularly through algorithms such as Shor’s algorithm. This would make it possible to derive the corresponding private key from a public address and thereby gain control over wallets.

While current quantum machines are still far from the computational power required, researchers and industry participants warn that practical threats could become conceivable within a decade if technological progress continues to accelerate. This has already led to increased research into post-quantum-secure signature and key management methods.

Coinbase’s advisory board brings together leading experts from quantum computing, cryptography, and blockchain research. These include renowned academics and specialists from institutions such as Stanford, the University of Texas, and the Ethereum research community.

The board is tasked with:

Publishing risk analyses outlining the current and potential future threat posed by quantum computers to blockchain networks.

Developing recommendations on how developers, wallet providers, and networks can make their systems more resilient against quantum attacks.

Responding in real time to major breakthroughs in quantum research and providing practical guidance for the industry.

The board is expected to publish its first publicly available position paper in early 2027, presenting a comprehensive risk assessment along with concrete recommendations for action.

Relevance for Bitcoin and the broader ecosystem

The announcement reflects a growing awareness within the crypto industry that long-term risks cannot be ignored, even if they remain theoretical today. While classical security models are still considered robust, it is becoming increasingly clear that early engagement with post-quantum-secure algorithms and protocol upgrades will be critical once quantum machines achieve significantly greater computational power.

Not all blockchain projects currently have formal strategies for so-called post-quantum cryptography. Coinbase’s move signals that institutional players are not only focused on regulatory issues, but are also incorporating scientifically grounded future-proofing into their risk roadmaps.

In parallel, Coinbase is pursuing internal measures such as updating key management systems and addressing potential weaknesses in existing address models. The advisory board complements these technical efforts by providing external, independent research and recommendations intended to be relevant across the entire industry.