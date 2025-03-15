Weekly review calendar week 11 – 2025

After a long-standing ban on crypto activities, Russia is gradually opening up to the industry. By legalizing cryptocurrencies for international payments and regulating mining, Russia aims to stabilize its economy and become more independent from Western financial systems. From a strategic perspective, it would not be surprising if the Russian government sought to secure key mining centers for its own benefit. Under Trump’s presidency, the United States is clearly pursuing the goal of becoming a crypto superpower. To remain competitive on a global scale, accumulating Bitcoin through mining would be a logical response from Moscow. After all, other states do not have the luxury of having confiscated billions in Bitcoin over the years.